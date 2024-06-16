MagazineBuy Print

Smriti Mandhana crossed 7000 international runs; only second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to do so

Smriti Mandhana scored a fighting half century against South Africa in the first ODI between the two sides in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 16:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Smriti Mandhana strikes the ball during India’s first ODI match against South Africa in Bengaluru, a part of the multi-format series between the two sides.
Smriti Mandhana strikes the ball during India’s first ODI match against South Africa in Bengaluru, a part of the multi-format series between the two sides. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana strikes the ball during India’s first ODI match against South Africa in Bengaluru, a part of the multi-format series between the two sides. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

India opener Smriti Mandhana crossed 7000 international runs across all formats when she scored a fighting half century against South Africa in the first of three ODIs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

For India, the left-hander is second only to former captain Mithali Raj (10868 runs) to have crossed the 7000-run mark. Teammate and captain Harmanpreet Kaur is a close third with 6870 runs across all formats.

(More to follow)

India /

South Africa /

Smriti Mandhana

