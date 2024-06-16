India opener Smriti Mandhana crossed 7000 international runs across all formats when she scored a fighting half century against South Africa in the first of three ODIs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

For India, the left-hander is second only to former captain Mithali Raj (10868 runs) to have crossed the 7000-run mark. Teammate and captain Harmanpreet Kaur is a close third with 6870 runs across all formats.

