IND-W vs SA-W First ODI: Deepti Sharma set to play 200th international match

Former India skipper Mithali Raj holds the record of having the most international caps amongst women cricketers, with 333 appearances in the blue jersey under her belt.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 14:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Deepti Sharma will feature in her 87th ODI when India takes on South Africa in its series opener in Bengaluru.
infoIcon

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is set to feature in her 200th international match for the country as India takes on South Africa in the first of three ODIs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This match is the opening fixture of a multi-format series between the two sides.

For Deepti, the match against South Africa in Bengaluru will be her 87th ODI match, adding to her four Test appearances and a massive 109 games in the T20I format.

