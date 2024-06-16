MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W: Mandhana, Asha Sobhana hand India massive 143-run win, take 1-0 lead in three-match ODI series

The lone bit of worry for India will be the injury to Pooja, who went off the field in the 18th over of South Africa’s chase after seemingly injuring her left knee.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 20:32 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
The half-century took 61 balls and the hundred 116, with the six over mid-on off medium-pacer Masabata Klaas to move from 93 to 99 her best shot.
The half-century took 61 balls and the hundred 116, with the six over mid-on off medium-pacer Masabata Klaas to move from 93 to 99 her best shot. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar
infoIcon

The half-century took 61 balls and the hundred 116, with the six over mid-on off medium-pacer Masabata Klaas to move from 93 to 99 her best shot. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Smriti Mandhana’s splendid 117 (127b, 12x4, 1x6) — her sixth ODI century and first at home — carried India to a thumping 143-run victory over South Africa in the first of three 50-over internationals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, India made 265, a fine recovery after being 99 for five at one stage. South Africa never looked like chasing the total, folding for 122 as debutant leggie Asha Sobhana finished with four wickets (8.4-2-21-4).

HIGHLIGHTS: India beats South Africa by 143 runs in first ODI, as it happened

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed in the very first over with Renuka Singh getting one to nip back and clip the top of off-stump. Pooja Vastrakar trapped Anneke Bosch in front before offie Deepti Sharma forced Tazmin Brits to slice to point.

Marizanne Kapp resisted (24, 39b, 1x4, 1x6), but Asha floated one wide and had her caught by Harmanpreet Kaur at cover. Annerie Dercksen and Sune Luus (33, 58b, 4x4) soon followed Kapp and the contest was as good as over.

The lone bit of worry for India will be the injury to Pooja, who went off the field in the 18th over after seemingly injuring her left knee.

Earlier, during an afternoon when the sun played hide and seek, the visiting bowlers found some swing in the air and some purchase off the wicket. And the trio of Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha and Harmanpreet was duly out trying the expansive.

Smriti, though, eschewed gushy shot-making and waited to execute some exquisite cover-drives, pitch-perfect pulls and a couple of smart lofted strokes.

The 27-year-old put on 37 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues (17, 28b, 1x4), 81 with Deepti Sharma (37, 48b, 3x4) and 58 with Pooja (31 n.o., 42b, 3x4). The half-century took 61 balls and the hundred 116, with the six over mid-on off medium-pacer Masabata Klaas to move from 93 to 99 her best shot.

South Africa didn’t help itself with some shoddy fielding, with Nonkululeko Mlaba’s drop of Pooja when the batter was on 7 proving ultra costly.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

