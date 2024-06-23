MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W: Mandhana magic helps India complete 3-0 ODI clean sweep vs South Africa

Chasing 216, the host romped home with more than nine overs to spare, with Smriti Mandhana adding another glorious chapter to her famed book of batting art.

Published : Jun 23, 2024

N. Sudarshan
This was the 10th series clean sweep registered by India Women in ODIs and the second against South Africa. 
This was the 10th series clean sweep registered by India Women in ODIs and the second against South Africa.  | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar
India handed South Africa a six-wicket thrashing to complete a 3-0 sweep of the ODI series, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 216, the host romped home with more than nine overs to spare, with Smriti Mandhana adding another glorious chapter (90, 83b, 11x4) to her famed book of batting art. If not for a top-edge that landed in the hands of the short-fine fielder, it would have brought a third consecutive century, a stand-out achievement even in a trailblazing career as hers.

As it happened: IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI Highlights: Smriti Mandhana’s 90 helps India seal series 3-0 against South Africa

Even 10 runs short, the knock was just as dazzling, as Smriti drove, clipped and steered the ball effortlessly, ensuring that for the 15,000 adoring fans who had gathered to watch her, there would be no falsification of expectations.

Priya Punia, in for D. Hemalatha, made a sizeable contribution (28, 40b, 3x4, 1x6), and so did skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42, 48b, 2x4). But for a second straight match, opener Shafali Verma got a start (25, 39b, 4x4), but did not make it count, with her penchant for hitting on the up proving fatal.

Laura Wolvaardt
Laura Wolvaardt | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar
Earlier, South Africa, which opted to bat, began splendidly, with captain Laura Wolvaardt (61, 57b, 4x7) and Tazmin Brits (38, 66b, 2x4, 1x6) putting on 102 runs, a big upgrade from the highest of 14 this series. But Wolvaardt’s dismissal, via a sharp catch by speedster Arundhati Reddy off her own bowling, triggered a collapse.

Brits sprinted for a non-existent single and was run out, while Anneke Bosch fell to another excellent caught-and-bowled effort by Arundhati (2/36), with the latter’s palm seeming as big as a baseball mitt. And when Shreyanka Patil — who replaced leggie Asha Sobhana — sent back star batter Marizanne Kapp, the Proteas were reduced to 120 for four.

There were small pockets of resistance from the likes of Nadine de Klerk (26, 46b) and Mieke de Ridder (26 n.o., 31b) that helped South Africa bat out the full quota of overs and add nearly 100 more runs. But they did nothing other than prolong the inevitable.

