Indian Sports Wrap, June 25: Indian squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships

BADMINTON

Tanvi to lead Indian challenge at Badmintion Asia Jr Meet

Indian junior badminton team, led by senior national finalist Tanvi Sharma and a group of upcoming youngsters, is all set to challenge for a podium finish at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 to be played in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from June 28.

The 18-member Indian squad, selected by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), after a thorough selection trial preceded by an All-India ranking tournament, had a preparatory camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati before leaving for Indonesia on Tuesday.

India is grouped with host Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines in Group C of the mixed team championship.

Prominent names in the squad include All India junior ranking champions Pranay Shettigar and Aalisha Naik of Maharashtra, top ranked Indian junior Dhruv Negi and Navya Kanderi, who will be in action in both girls singles and doubles.

The individual championship will be played immediately after the team event. India will be fielding four singles players in boys and girls category and two pairs each in boys, girls and mixed categories.

India has won two gold, one silver and six bronze medals so far in the history of the competition.

Squad: (Boys singles) Pranay Shettigar, Dhruv Negi, Rounak Chouhan and Pranauv Ram N (Boys doubles) Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat and Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu (Girls singles) Tanvi Sharma, Navya Kanderi, Aalisha Naik and Adarshini Shri NB (Girls doubles) Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat and Navya Kanderi/Reshika U (Mixed doubles) Bhargav Ram Arigela/Vennala K and Vansh Dev/Shravani Walekar

- Team Sportstar

SQUASH

Nafees, Bopana make winning start in Asian Junior squash

Yusha Nafees and Dhruv Bopana won their opening round matches in the 31 st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sixth seed Nafees beat local challenger Ubaid Ullah 11-7, 10-12, 11-5, 11-4 in the boys’ U-17 category, while Bopana put it past Iranian Amirreza Alvansaz Yazdi 11-4, 11-2, 11-7 in the boys’ U-13 section.

Lokesh Subramani lost to Sim Yeak Wei in the first round in the boys’ U-15 section, with the Malaysian winning 7-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-2.

The other Indians in the fray received first-round byes.

-Team Sportstar

BOXING

Five Indian boxers to train in Germany

Five of the six Olympic-bound boxers will train in Saarbrucken, Germany, from June 27 to July 22 in the run-up to Paris 2024.

Women boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), male boxer Nishant Dev (71kg) along with eight sparring partners will take part in the camp.

The squad also includes 16 support staff, including six coaches, two physiotherapists, two masseurs, a doctor, a strength and conditioning expert, a psychologist, a nutritionist, a chef and a video analyst.

Amit Panghal (51kg) has opted to train in India.

-Y.B. Sarangi

CRICKET

Bengal Pro T20: Murshidabad Kings beats Shrachi Rarh Tigers

Sudip Gharami and Agniv Pan struck fine half-centuries as Murshidabad Kings defeated Shrachi Rarh Tigers in the Bengal Pro T20 League at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

Sobisco Smashers Malda will take on Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, while Kings will meet Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in the men’s semifinals.

Murshidabad Kueens will face Medinipur Wizards and Rarh Tigers will clash with Kolkata Tigers in the women’s semifinals on Wednesday.

The scores: At Eden Gardens: Men: Murshidabad Kings 187/5 in 20 overs (Sudip Gharami 86, Agniv Pan 57 n.o.) bt Shrachi Rarh Tigers 161/9 in 20 overs (Sumanta Gupta 37, Shahbaz Ahmed 33, Ayan Gupta 30, Sukhmeet Singh 3/35). At Jadavpur University ground: Women: Servotech Siliguri Strikers 128/4 in 20 overs (Priti Mondal 38 n.o., Samayita Adhikari 35, Priyanka Bala 31) bt Sobisco Smashers Malda 126/6 in 20 overs (Piyali Ghosh 48 n.o., Hrishita Basu 30); Adamas Howrah Warriors 97/8 in 20 overs (Roshni Khatun 3/5) lost to Shrachi Rarh Tigers 98/5 in 19.3 overs.

-Y.B. Sarangi

TENNIS

Bhambri, Olivetti enter quarterfinals in Calvia

Yuki Bhambri in partnership with Albano Olivetti eased past Sriram Balaji and Luke Johnson 6-3, 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €1,005,340 ATP tennis tournament in Calvia, Spain.

In the quarterfinals, Yuki and Albano will challenge the top seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of USA.