Indian golfing stars Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are set to represent India at the Paris Olympics, as per the final women’s list of qualified players released by the International Golf Federation (IGF).

IGF’s Olympic qualification list, finalised after last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, comprises 60 women. The top 15 players in the OWGR are eligible for the Olympics with a maximum limit of four golfers allowed from a single country.

While Aditi is World No. 60 and Diksha is World No. 167, they made the cut with Olympic ranks of 24 and 40, respectively.

The two women join Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar (men’s section) to form a four-member Indian team.

The men’s (August 1-4) and women’s (August 7-10) golf events for Paris Games will be held at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

While it will be a third appearance for Aditi at the Olympics which is also the most for an Indian, Diksha will be competing for the second time. Sharma and Bhullar will compete at the Summer Games for the first time.

At Tokyo Olympics, Aditi had finished fourth, the best ever result achieved by an Indian golfer at the Summer Games. Diksha had finished Tied-50th.

Diksha is the only golfer to have appeared in both the Olympics and the Deaflympics, where she is a two-time medallist.