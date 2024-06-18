Paris Olympics 2024: Aditi, Diksha, Shubhankar and Gaganjeet to represent India in golf

Golfers Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are set to represent India at the Paris Olympics, as per the final list of qualified players released by the International Golf Federation (IGF) on Tuesday.

IGF’s Olympic qualification list comprises 60 men and women golfers. Shubhankar and Gaganjeet made the cut with Olympic ranks of 48 and 54, respectively. Aditi and Diksha qualified with 24 and 40, respectively.

The men’s (August 1-4) and women’s (August 7-10) golf events for Paris Games will be held at the Golf National course in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

At Tokyo Olympics, Aditi had finished fourth, the best ever result achieved by an Indian golfer at the Summer Games.