Paris Olympics 2024: Aditi, Diksha, Shubhankar and Gaganjeet to represent India in golf

The men’s (August 1-4) and women’s (August 7-10) golf events for Paris Games will be held at the Golf National course in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 18:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Aditi Ashok.
FILE PHOTO: Aditi Ashok. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aditi Ashok. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Golfers Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are set to represent India at the Paris Olympics, as per the final list of qualified players released by the International Golf Federation (IGF) on Tuesday.

IGF’s Olympic qualification list comprises 60 men and women golfers. Shubhankar and Gaganjeet made the cut with Olympic ranks of 48 and 54, respectively. Aditi and Diksha qualified with 24 and 40, respectively.

READ | Rohan Bopanna to partner with Sriram Balaji in Paris Olympics, AITA confirms

The men’s (August 1-4) and women’s (August 7-10) golf events for Paris Games will be held at the Golf National course in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

At Tokyo Olympics, Aditi had finished fourth, the best ever result achieved by an Indian golfer at the Summer Games.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Aditi Ashok /

Gaganjeet Bhullar /

Shubhankar Sharma /

Diksha Dagar

