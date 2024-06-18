TENNIS
BRICS Games: Russian men’s tennis team defeats India in semis
Russia beat India 2-0 in the men’s semifinals of tennis in the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia.
In the women’s section, India beat Uzbekistan 2-0 to set up a semifinal against second seed Belarus.
The results:
Men (semifinals): Russia bt India 2-0 (Ilia Simakin bt Karan Singh 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-0; Daniel Panarin bt Chirac Duhan 6-1, 6-2).
Women (quarterfinals): India bt Uzbekistan 2-0 (Vaishnavi Dakar bt Sabrina Olimjonova 6-3, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture bt Maftunab Kahramonova
-Team Sportstar
SHOOTING
Shotgun World Cup: Ganemat and Maris finish 22nd in mixed skeet
Ganemat Sekhon and Maria Ahmad Khan shot 138 to place 22nd in mixed skeet in the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, on Tuesday.
The other Indian team of Raiza Dillon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka placed 26th with a score of 136.
-Team Sportstar
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 18: Russian men’s tennis team defeats India 2-0 in BRICS Games semifinal
- T20 World Cup 2024: Rauf gets into altercation, says will not hesitate to respond when family is dragged
- T20 World Cup 2024: A happy communion of past, present and future
- EURO 2024: Weather warning shuts down Berlin’s European Championship fan zones
- FIFA offers tools to fight social media abuse to all 211 member countries
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE