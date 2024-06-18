MagazineBuy Print

Indian Sports Wrap, June 18: Russian men’s tennis team defeats India 2-0 in BRICS Games semifinal

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on June 18. 

Published : Jun 18, 2024 18:49 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: AP

TENNIS

BRICS Games: Russian men’s tennis team defeats India in semis

Russia beat India 2-0 in the men’s semifinals of tennis in the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia.

In the women’s section, India beat Uzbekistan 2-0 to set up a semifinal against second seed Belarus.

The results:

Men (semifinals): Russia bt India 2-0 (Ilia Simakin bt Karan Singh 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-0; Daniel Panarin bt Chirac Duhan 6-1, 6-2).

Women (quarterfinals): India bt Uzbekistan 2-0 (Vaishnavi Dakar bt Sabrina Olimjonova 6-3, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture bt Maftunab Kahramonova

-Team Sportstar

SHOOTING

Shotgun World Cup: Ganemat and Maris finish 22nd in mixed skeet

Ganemat Sekhon and Maria Ahmad Khan shot 138 to place 22nd in mixed skeet in the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, on Tuesday.

The other Indian team of Raiza Dillon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka placed 26th with a score of 136.

-Team Sportstar

