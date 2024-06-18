MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Athletes face heat risks at Olympic Games, report says

Heat and humidity was also a major issue at the Tokyo Olympics, where athletes - even those well-used to training in hot climates - found it extremely tough going.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 17:55 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Looking at the data from the past 100 years, the report found that temperatures had increased by 3.1 degrees celsius on average during the months of July and August - when the Olympics are traditionally held.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Looking at the data from the past 100 years, the report found that temperatures had increased by 3.1 degrees celsius on average during the months of July and August - when the Olympics are traditionally held. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Looking at the data from the past 100 years, the report found that temperatures had increased by 3.1 degrees celsius on average during the months of July and August - when the Olympics are traditionally held. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Heat levels during the Paris Olympics could pose health risks for competitors, a report by environmental groups said, adding that continued increases in global temperatures could jeopardise future editions of the Games.

The report, titled ‘Rings of Fire: Heat Risks at the 2024 Paris Olympics’, was published on Tuesday by the British Association for Sustainable Sport and Frontrunners, an organisation helping athletes engage in environmental issues.

Temperatures are expected to soar again in the European summer, after setting records in 2023, with French national weather agency Meteo-France saying that conditions are likely to be warmer than normal.

Heat and humidity was also a major issue at the Tokyo Olympics, where athletes - even those well-used to training in hot climates - found it extremely tough going.

READ | Grimes holds off Weyant at U.S. Olympic swimming trials

“The next Olympics in Paris is now upon us, and notable cases of extreme heat undermining the health and enjoyment of sporting spectacles have only increased in the intervening years (since the Tokyo Olympics),” said the report, whose researchers spoke to both scientists and athletes.

“The fact that the Olympics will take place during high summer means that the threat of a devastating hot spell is a very real one,” it said.

The report, which looked at data from the past 100 years since the Games were hosted in France in 1924, found that temperatures had increased by 3.1 degrees celsius on average during the months of July and August - when the Olympics are traditionally held.

British men’s rugby sevens player Jamie Farndale warned of the dangers athletes could face due to the heat, adding: “What we do is push ourselves to our limits, and if we have to do so in conditions that are unsafe I don’t think the athlete would hold back.”

Reuters has contacted the International Olympic Committee for comment.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

