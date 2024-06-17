MagazineBuy Print

Bryson DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with a clutch finish to deny Rory McIlroy

In a wild final hour of more blunders than brilliance, DeChambeau capped off a week of high entertainment by getting up-and-down from 55 yards out of a bunker, making a 4-foot par putt to close with a 1-over 71.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 10:00 IST , PINEHURST, N.C. - 2 MINS READ

AP
Bryson DeChambeau poses with the trophy after winning the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort.
Bryson DeChambeau poses with the trophy after winning the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bryson DeChambeau poses with the trophy after winning the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday for the second time with another memorable finish on the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2, along with another heavy dose of heartache for Rory McIlroy.

In a wild final hour of more blunders than brilliance, DeChambeau capped off a week of high entertainment by getting up-and-down from 55 yards out of a bunker, making a 4-foot par putt to close with a 1-over 71.

Woods exits US Open, says it ‘may or may not be’ his last

“That’s Payne right there, baby!” DeChambeau screamed as he walked off the 18th green.

Payne Stewart famously made a 15-foot par putt on the final hole in 1999 at the first U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, beating Phil Mickelson by one shot.

DeChambeau says he was inspired to go to SMU when he saw a mural of Stewart on campus.

This was as much about a blown opportunity for McIlroy.

Trying to end 10 years without a major, he led by two shots when he stood on the 14th tee. McIlroy still led by one shot until he missed a 30-inch par putt on the 16th hole. And then on the closing hole, he pitched to just inside 4 feet, only to miss the par putt.

He was watching from the scoring room as DeChambeau escaped from an awful lie left of the fairway, punching into the fairway, and expertly hitting the long bunker shot that rolled out on the crispy green to set up the winning putt.

Related Topics

Bryson DeChambeau /

Rory McIlroy

