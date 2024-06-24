Indian Sports Wrap, June 24: India to field 11-member squad in Asian Junior squash

SQUASH

An 11-member squad will represent India at the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad beginning on Tuesday.

Nine of the players are seeded in the top-10 in their respective age-group categories in the five-day meet.

Shiven Agarwal and Aadya Budhia have got the second seeds in boys’ U-15 and girls’ U-13 sections, respectively.

India squad (with seedings in brackets):

Boys – U-17: Yusha Nafees (6); U-15: Shiven Agarwal (2), Lokesh Subramani; U-13: Dhruv Bopana.

Girls – U-19: Nirupama Dubey (5), Shameena Riaz (8); U-17: Unnati Tripathi (6); U-15: Anika Dubey (8), Diva Shah (9); U-13: Aadya Budhia (2); Goushika M (4).

CRICKET

MPL 2024: Ratnagiri Jets thumps Nashik to defend title

Ratnagiri Jets thumped Eagle Nashik Titans by 24 runs to defend its Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) title at the MCA International Stadium.

The first innings saw a below-par score of 160 and it looked like an easy task for the Titans but a clinical bowling performance won the Ratnagiri Jets its second title in a row. In 2023, Ratnagiri Jets was declared winners after its final against PBG Kolhapur Tuskers was abandoned due to inclement weather.

“We are very happy to able to achieve this historic feat of winning the MPL twice in a row. Everyone has really played their part well and taken responsibility that has steered the Ratnagiri Jets to victory. We have consistently played good cricket and winning this trophy again feels great,” said Azim Kazi, captain of Ratnagiri Jets.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Jeev finishes Tied-8th at OFX golf on Legends Tour, Jyoti 14th

Jeev Milkha Singh returned his best card for the week with a third and final round of 70 to pick up a top-10 finish at the OFX Legends on the Legends Tour of Europe.

Jeev Milkha Singh of India in action | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jeev, who had rounds of 74-68 on the first two days, ended at 4-under 212 for a Tied-8th place finish. His final round included four birdies and two bogeys and what let him down was the two doubles on the first day, but he recovered well after that.

India’s other star on the Legends Tour, Jyoti Randhawa (71-72-71) was 2-under and finished T-14th.