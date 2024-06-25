MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Judoka Tulika Maan secures Olympic quota for India

Tulika Maan secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India in judo as per the latest rankings published by the International Judo Federation (IJF) on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 17:17 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tulika Maan secured Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India in judo.
Tulika Maan secured Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India in judo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tulika Maan secured Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India in judo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tulika Maan secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India in judo, as per the latest rankings published by the International Judo Federation (IJF) on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Indian judoka, who won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, obtained the continental quota in the women’s +78kg division.

Tulika Maan, who scored 1345 ranking points during the qualification period from June 22, 2022, to June 23, 2024, stood 36th in the standings to secure a continental quota for India.

READ | Paris 2024: Anush Agarwalla to represent India in dressage event at Olympics

For each of the 14 judo weight categories at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the 17 highest-ranked athletes (one per country) as per IJF’s Olympic rankings obtained a quota.

Additionally, a maximum of 100 continental quotas were available across all weight categories, with each country eligible to secure only one continental quota across all weight classes and genders.

The National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have the exclusive authority for the representation of their respective countries at the Olympic Games and athletes’ participation at the Paris Games depends on their NOC selecting them to represent their delegation at Paris 2024.

NOCs will have to confirm if they will use the quota places for judo by July 2.

Sushila Devi Likmabam was India’s only participant in Judo at Tokyo 2020 but could not get past the opening round in the women’s 48kg division. India is yet to win an Olympic medal in judo.

Judo at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be held at the Champ-de-Mars Arena from July 27 to August 3. As many as 372 judokas - 186 each in men’s and women’s events - will be competing at the marquee event.

(With inputs from Olympics.com)

