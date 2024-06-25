MagazineBuy Print

Frank Duckworth, co-inventor of DLS method, dies at 84

The DLS method was introduced to determine the results in rain-affected matches, devised by Duckworth and Tony Lewis. The method was first used in international cricket in 1997.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 19:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Frank Carter Duckworth MBE a retired English statistician and one of the two statisticians who developed the Duckworth–Lewis method of resetting targets in interrupted one-day cricket matches. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Frank Duckworth, English statistician and co-inventor of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, died at the age of 84.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Duckworth passed away on June 21.

The DLS method was introduced to determine the results in rain-affected matches, devised by Duckworth and Tony Lewis. The method was first used in international cricket in 1997.

ICC formally adopted the method in 2001.

Duckworth and Lewis were both awarded MBEs (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in June 2010.

Related Topics

Duckworth/Lewis

