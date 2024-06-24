MagazineBuy Print

JSW Group marks International Olympic Day with exhibition in Paris

The exhibition will be open to public till the end of the Paralympics on September 10.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 20:15 IST , NEW DELHI

Team Sportstar
From right to left: Parth Jindal, Inspire Institute of Sport Founder; Abhinav Bindra, India’s first ever individual Olympic gold medallist; Sangita Jindal, JSW Foundation Chairperson; Alexandra de Navacelle, President of Pierre de Coubertin Family Association; Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India in France; IOC President Thomas Bach and Claudia Bach at the inauguration of the exhibition marking the International Olympic Day in Paris on Sunday.
From right to left: Parth Jindal, Inspire Institute of Sport Founder; Abhinav Bindra, India's first ever individual Olympic gold medallist; Sangita Jindal, JSW Foundation Chairperson; Alexandra de Navacelle, President of Pierre de Coubertin Family Association; Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India in France; IOC President Thomas Bach and Claudia Bach at the inauguration of the exhibition marking the International Olympic Day in Paris on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
From right to left: Parth Jindal, Inspire Institute of Sport Founder; Abhinav Bindra, India’s first ever individual Olympic gold medallist; Sangita Jindal, JSW Foundation Chairperson; Alexandra de Navacelle, President of Pierre de Coubertin Family Association; Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India in France; IOC President Thomas Bach and Claudia Bach at the inauguration of the exhibition marking the International Olympic Day in Paris on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The JSW Group marked Olympic Day in Paris with the inauguration of the exhibition, celebrating the legacy of Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the Olympic Movement, along with the commemoration of 100 years of India’s presence in the Games, in Paris, on Sunday.

The IOC President Thomas Bach, Ambassador of India in France, Jawed Ashraf, JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal, Inspire Institute of Sport Founder, Parth Jindal, president of Pierre de Coubertin Family Association, Alexandra de Navacelle, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra were present at the inauguration.

The exhibition will be open to public till the end of the Paralympics on September 10.

READ | Cricket Legends of Barbados: A chance to ‘meet’ Sobers, Greenidge and other West Indies greats

“JSW Group is pleased to support the curation of 100 years of India at Olympics, at the Genius of Sport exhibition in Paris. Through this, we celebrate the life and legacy of Pierre De Coubertin and 100 years of India’s remarkable Olympic journey and success. We share Pierre De Coubertin’s vision and belief that sport has the ability to change the world differently by transcending borders and bringing people together in the spirit of peace and friendship. Through these efforts, we reiterate our commitment to foster and nurture the sporting culture and talent in India’’, said Sangita Jindal, the Chairperson of JSW Group.

“We are on the cusp of the greatest sporting event in the world, and it was our desire at JSW to do something more in the city of Paris. It is our mission at JSW Sports to further the Olympic Movement not just in India, but in the world. The Inspire Institute of Sport will be represented by close to 30 athletes as part of the Indian team at the Games. Our effort is to keep increasing that number in every Olympic cycle”, said Parth Jindal.

The President of IOC, Thomas Bach said, “Thanks to this magnificent exhibition, the public will be able to discover and rediscover an astonishing and multi-faceted man, and measure the extent of his work”.

