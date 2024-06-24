MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cricket Legends of Barbados: A chance to ‘meet’ Sobers, Greenidge and other West Indies greats

Established before the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, the aim behind the Cricket Legends of Barbados museum is to inspire young generations of Barbadians to take up the sport.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 19:56 IST , BARBADOS - 4 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
A miniature Larry Gomes at the Cricket Museum of Barbados.
A miniature Larry Gomes at the Cricket Museum of Barbados. | Photo Credit: ASHWIN ACHAL
infoIcon

A miniature Larry Gomes at the Cricket Museum of Barbados. | Photo Credit: ASHWIN ACHAL

Barbados has produced many of the all-time cricket greats. From the three Ws - Everton Weekes, Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott - to Garfield Sobers, Wesley Hall, Malcolm Marshall, Desmond Haynes and Gordon Greenidge, the list is mighty impressive.

It was before the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup that Hall and others established the Cricket Legends of Barbados museum to keep the legacy alive. The aim was to showcase the incredible homegrown talent of this small island, and to inspire young generations of Barbadians to take up the sport.

Located right across the Kensington Oval, the museum houses artefacts from the early 1900s. Among the prized memorabilia is a bat autographed by the first West Indies team to tour England, after the region gained Test status in 1928.

The legends - Sobers, Greenidge, Hall and others - greet visitors, through life-size cutouts. The bat used by Greenidge in his brutal 226 against Australia in 1991 is a reminder of a once dominant West Indies era.

Sobers, arguably the best cricketer there has ever been, has an entire section dedicated to his brilliance.

The Cricket Legends of Barbados museum is one for the history buff.

Related stories

Related Topics

Garfield Sobers /

Malcolm Marshall /

Gordon Greenidge /

ICC Cricket World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cricket Legends of Barbados: A chance to ‘meet’ Sobers, Greenidge and other West Indies greats
    Ashwin Achal
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit, Kohli eye strong start after AUS wins toss, opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Motorsport weekend wrap: Verstappen wins third Spanish GP in a row, Correa’s emotional comeback in F2 and more
    Kavita Menon
  5. US Open 2024: Second seeds Treesa-Gayatri to spearhead Indian challenge
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Cricket Legends of Barbados: A chance to ‘meet’ Sobers, Greenidge and other West Indies greats
    Ashwin Achal
  2. England’s Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 in over, Lawrence hits five sixes
    Reuters
  3. India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy get maiden call-up; Gill named captain
    PTI
  4. ENG vs USA highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: England beats USA by 10 wickets to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Points Table updated after IND vs BAN: India goes top of Group 1, moves closer to semifinals spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cricket Legends of Barbados: A chance to ‘meet’ Sobers, Greenidge and other West Indies greats
    Ashwin Achal
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit, Kohli eye strong start after AUS wins toss, opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Motorsport weekend wrap: Verstappen wins third Spanish GP in a row, Correa’s emotional comeback in F2 and more
    Kavita Menon
  5. US Open 2024: Second seeds Treesa-Gayatri to spearhead Indian challenge
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment