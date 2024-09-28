ENG vs AUS: England thrashes Australia in rain-hit 4th ODI to take five-match series into decider

England annihilated Australia by 186 runs in a rain-shortened ODI at Lord’s with Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone laying waste to the visitor attack before Matthew Potts took four wickets as the host tied the series at 2-2 on Friday.

Captain Brook scored a dazzling 87 and Livingstone wrought havoc with the fastest ODI fifty at Lord’s on the way to 62 in 27 balls as England posted a daunting 312-5 from its 39 overs.

World champion Australia, whose run of 14 successive ODI victories ended in Durham this week, began its reply in menacing fashion but capitulated in the evening chill under the floodlights to 126 all out.

It was 68 without loss in the ninth over but after Travis Head was bowled by Brydon Carse for 34 the Australian innings disintegrated. Adil Rashid put it out of its misery in the 25th over after Potts took a career-best four for 38 as England recorded its second-biggest ODI victory in terms of runs against its arch-rival.

Australia had led the series 2-0 but it will now be decided in Sunday’s finale in Bristol.

Rain caused a two-hour delay, reducing the match to a 39-over each affair and England’s innings began at a crawl with Australian pace duo Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both beating the bat at will in the gloom.

England was a modest 35 without loss after the eight-over powerplay and when Phil Salt (22) and Will Jacks (10) were both caught by Marnus Labuschagne at point off Hazlewood and Mitchell March respectively, Australia was on top.

Brook, fresh from his match-winning century at Durham, was given out on 17 after feathering a Starc delivery off his legs to wicketkeeper Josh Inglis but reprieved as a review showed the ball had grounded before Inglis pouched it.

Boos rang out in a reminder of Australia’s last Lord’s visit in the 2023 Ashes when keeper Alex Carey controversially ran out Jonny Bairstow and was abused by members.

As the sun came out, Brook ignited England’s innings with a ferocious assault -- reaching his fourth ODI 50 in 37 balls and adding 79 for the third wicket with opener Ben Duckett.

Duckett launched Adam Zampa for six shortly before reaching his 50 but was out for 63 after top-edging the legspinner.

Brook continued to sparkle though and was on course for a rapid century before falling on 87 from 58 balls including 11 fours and a six. Jamie Smith went in the next over for 39 to leave England 241-5 with eight overs remaining.

But Livingstone’s onslaught left the Australians reeling, especially Starc who he struck for 28 in the last over of the innings, including four huge sixes, to power England past 300.

It was the most expensive men’s ODI over ever bowled by an Australian bowler.

When Marsh and Head put on 66 in eight overs, with Head looking especially dangerous, the chase looked on.

But Head swung and missed and was bowled by Carse, Steve Smith went cheaply, nicking Potts behind to Jamie Smith for five and Jofra Archer produced an unplayable delivery to bowl skipper Marsh for 28.

The wind had completely gone out of Australia’s sails and when Carse struck twice in four balls in the 15th over -- removing Inglis and Labuschagne -- Australia was in freefall.

Potts then turned the screws with three more wickets as only four Australian batters reached double figures.

“We were a bit off. Fair play to England, they put us under pressure with the bat. They outplayed us,” Marsh said.