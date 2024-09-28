MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 venues to be announced on September 28 despite opposition from Europe

Opponents of the new tournament have said it adds further congestion to an already crowded schedule and increases the workload of players.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 07:47 IST , Miami, United States - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, will make the announcement in Central Park during the Global Citizen Festival, a music event aimed at defeating poverty.
Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, will make the announcement in Central Park during the Global Citizen Festival, a music event aimed at defeating poverty. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, will make the announcement in Central Park during the Global Citizen Festival, a music event aimed at defeating poverty. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

FIFA will on Saturday announce the venues and stadiums for next year’s Club World Cup in the United States, football’s governing body said on Friday.

The new, expanded 32-club tournament, featuring leading clubs from around the world, will take place from 15 June to 13 July 2025.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, will make the announcement in Central Park during the Global Citizen Festival, a music event aimed at defeating poverty.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are among the 12 European teams who have qualified for the tournament while Argentina’s River Plate and Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Flamengo are among six South American teams.

FIFA has yet to announce any broadcast partners for the tournament which has faced opposition from the global players’ union FIFPro.

FIFpro and the European Leagues body filed a joint complaint to the European Commission against FIFA over the introduction of the tournament into the international match calendar.

Opponents of the new tournament have said it adds further congestion to an already crowded schedule and increases the workload of players.

The tournament will take place during the same window as the regional national team CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament which will be held mainly on the West Coast.

The Club World Cup games are expected to be held mainly at East Coast venues although US club Seattle Sounders may be given a game at their home venue.

The USA will also co-host the 2026 regular World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

