FIFA Club World Cup touted to be played in U.S. East Coast; CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 to avoid same area

CONCACAF said that BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, PayPal Park in San Jose, California, and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis are the three new venues among 14 sites.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 10:33 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: NRG Stadium in Houston is one of the venues mentioned by CONCACAF for the Gold Cup 2025.
FILE PHOTO: NRG Stadium in Houston is one of the venues mentioned by CONCACAF for the Gold Cup 2025. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: NRG Stadium in Houston is one of the venues mentioned by CONCACAF for the Gold Cup 2025. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Next year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup will not have any sites on the U.S. East Coast, a sign that FIFA may place games along the Eastern Seaboard in its expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

CONCACAF said on Wednesday that BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, PayPal Park in San Jose, California, and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis are the three new venues among 14 sites in 11 areas picked for the tournament, which runs from June 14 to July 6.

FIFA has not announced sites for the Club World Cup, which is slated to start on June 15 and end on July 13.

The U.S. sent second-string rosters to the 2021 and 2023 Gold Cups to give most Europe-based players time off following their club seasons.

ALSO READ | Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter becomes club’s youngest-ever starter at 16

Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, including 2023. The U.S. has won seven, including 2021, and Canada won in 2000.

Two sites in Houston were picked, NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium, along with two in the Los Angeles area, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and PayPal Park were chosen from the area south of San Francisco.

Other Gold Cup sites are Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium); Austin, Texas (Q2 Stadium); Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium); Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium); San Diego (Snapdragon Stadium) and St. Louis (Citypark).

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
