Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter becomes club’s youngest-ever starter at 16

Jack Porter became Arsenal’s youngest-ever player to start a first-team game when the 16-year-old goalkeeper made his debut against Bolton in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

At 16 years, 72 days old, Porter surpasses club icon Cesc Fabregas, who was 16 years, and 177 days old when he started against Rotherham in October 2003.

Porter was selected in place of first choice David Raya, who was ruled out with a thigh injury, Arsenal said.

Porter is an England under-17 international and was a substitute for Arsenal’s game against Manchester City on Sunday.

He is the second-youngest player to represent Arsenal’s first team.

Ethan Nwaneri holds that record after coming on as a substitute aged 15 years, 181 days in September 2022.

Nwaneri scored twice in Wednesday’s 5-1 win over the third-division club.