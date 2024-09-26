MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter becomes club’s youngest-ever starter at 16

At 16 years, 72 days old, Porter surpasses club icon Cesc Fabregas, who was 16 years, and 177 days old when he started against Rotherham in October 2003.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 08:16 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Arsenal’s 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter during the English League Cup third-round match against Bolton Wanderers.
Arsenal’s 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter during the English League Cup third-round match against Bolton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter during the English League Cup third-round match against Bolton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: AP

Jack Porter became Arsenal’s youngest-ever player to start a first-team game when the 16-year-old goalkeeper made his debut against Bolton in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

At 16 years, 72 days old, Porter surpasses club icon Cesc Fabregas, who was 16 years, and 177 days old when he started against Rotherham in October 2003.

ALSO READ | Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United held 1-1 by Twente; Lazio, Galatasaray claim wins

Porter was selected in place of first choice David Raya, who was ruled out with a thigh injury, Arsenal said.

Porter is an England under-17 international and was a substitute for Arsenal’s game against Manchester City on Sunday.

He is the second-youngest player to represent Arsenal’s first team.

Ethan Nwaneri holds that record after coming on as a substitute aged 15 years, 181 days in September 2022.

Nwaneri scored twice in Wednesday’s 5-1 win over the third-division club.

Related Topics

League Cup /

Jack Porter /

Arsenal /

Cesc Fabregas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ’We’re not robots:’ Son Heung-min is the latest top football player to raise concerns over schedule
    AP
  2. Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter becomes club’s youngest-ever starter at 16
    AP
  3. Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United held 1-1 by Twente; Lazio, Galatasaray claim wins
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Barcelona continues perfect run with 1-0 win over Getafe
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona vs Getafe highlights, La Liga 2024-25: BAR 1-0 GET; Lewandowski scores solitary goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter becomes club’s youngest-ever starter at 16
    AP
  2. Tottenham’s Son says Bentancur nearly cried when apologising for insulting remarks
    Reuters
  3. Man City confirms Rodri ligament injury in right knee, gives no time frame on absence
    AP
  4. South Korea coach Hong denies allegations of preferential treatment
    Reuters
  5. France World Cup winner Raphael Varane announces retirement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ’We’re not robots:’ Son Heung-min is the latest top football player to raise concerns over schedule
    AP
  2. Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter becomes club’s youngest-ever starter at 16
    AP
  3. Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United held 1-1 by Twente; Lazio, Galatasaray claim wins
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Barcelona continues perfect run with 1-0 win over Getafe
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona vs Getafe highlights, La Liga 2024-25: BAR 1-0 GET; Lewandowski scores solitary goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment