La Liga: Barcelona continues perfect run with 1-0 win over Getafe

Barcelona, who rested Pedri and was without the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, went ahead through Lewandowski’s close-range strike in the 19th minute after a poor mistake by Getafe’s David Soria.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 03:40 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring goal against Getafe in La Liga.
FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring goal against Getafe in La Liga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring goal against Getafe in La Liga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A first-half strike by top-scorer Robert Lewandowski earned a below-strength Barcelona a 1-0 LaLiga win over lowly Getafe on Wednesday to maintain its 100% record after seven games.

Barcelona, who rested Pedri and was without the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen, went ahead through Lewandowski’s close-range strike in the 19th minute after a poor mistake by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

Soria failed to hold on to a Jules Kounde cross and Lewandowski, who was lurking inside the box, pounced on the ball to fire home for his seventh goal of the season.

ALSO READ: Man City confirms Rodri ligament injury in right knee, gives no time frame on absence

The host dominated proceedings with almost 80% of possession and 16 goal attempts, but wasted numerous opportunities to win by a wider margin.

Soria made fine saves to deny efforts by Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and three from Raphinha, who also missed a sitter in the 82nd minute, badly misfiring a header from a Kounde cross.

Barca almost paid a heavy price for its missed chances as the visitor could have scored an equaliser in the dying moments.

Getafe fullback Juan Iglesias found Borja Mayoral unmarked inside the box from a quick counter attack, but the striker sliced his first-time effort in the 95th minute.

Barca is top of the standings on 21 points, four ahead second-placed Real Madrid. Getafe is second from bottom on four points.

“When you dominate a game but go only one goal ahead, the opponent sees a possibility of making a run for a better result and often that leads them to push you harder in the last minutes,” Kounde told Movistar Plus.

“But we played a good, controlled game and we could have scored more goals. Sometimes it happens, you can’t always win with a big goal difference. Getafe are always a difficult team to handle. It may have cost us more than usual, but we had the chances to win the game more comfortably.”

Barca will now visit seventh-placed Osasuna on Saturday before hosting Young Boys in the Champions League next week, when it will look to rebound following a 2-1 loss in its opening match at Monaco.

Barcelona /

Roberto Lewandowski

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
