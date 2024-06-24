India’s premier women’s paddler Sreeja Akula said that she is preparing to take on any opponent in next month’s Paris Olympics.

Speaking to ‘ Sportstar’ after becoming the first Indian to win a WTT Contender singles title in Lagos on Sunday (she also won the doubles title partnering Archana Kamath), the 25-year-old Sreeja said the Lagos ‘double’ was a huge morale booster for her ahead of the Olympics.

“It is a special performance for me coming so close to the Olympics. I am glad the way I have been training and playing in the recent past,” Sreeja said.

“The preparations have been good, and my target in the Olympics is to create as many upsets as possible. Yes, it will be a different proposition there as 128 players will be there in action. Some of them I have played against, and some new faces,” she explained. “But, again, a lot depends on the draw, too,” she added.

“I am ready for the kind of challenge one expects in the Olympics. The biggest challenge is to stay fit mentally and physically. I feel I am on the right path given how I have coped with the hot and humid conditions here and the hectic schedule,” Sreeja said.

“This Lagos double also means that there is a big change in attitude and confidence levels now. Gamewise too, I am much better off with my topspin and the variations too,” Sreeja said.

On the plans in the run-up to the Olympics, the champion paddler said she would compete in two more tournaments in Tunisia and Bangkok before going to Germany for a 10-day training before heading to Paris.

“I do believe that I am moving in the right direction ahead of the biggest challenge of my career - the Olympics. I would not like to discuss the prospects. Would love to take it as it comes,” she said.

“We have been accompanied by the chief coach, Massimo Constantini. But, at the same time, we are trying our best to have my coach and mentor Somnath Sir (Ghosh) and get the accreditation,” Sreeja said. “But Somnnath will be there in Germany for the camp,” she added.

“The focus will be on doubles also, as we are trying to make it big in the team events in the Olympics,” she said.

“Honestly, I am not feeling the pressure of expectations right now, but it might be there as I near my maiden Olympics. I will be working with my mental trainer in this regard,” Sreeja said

Looking back at the starting days of her career when she used to train at the one-room (two tables) Global Table Tennis Academy in Naveen Nagar Colony, Hyderabad with Somnath as her mentor, Sreeja said that she never thought she would make it to the Olympics then. “It is a dream run for sure, and thanks to the support of my parents, my sister, coaches with special thanks to Somnath sir, sponsors Dream Sports Foundation and my employer Reserve Bank of India (she is the manager),” said the 2022 Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medallist (partnering Sharath Kamal).