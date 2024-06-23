WTT Contender Lagos 2024: Sreeja-Archana, Harmeet-Manav win doubles title

India’s Sreeja Akula-Archana Kamath and Harmeet Desai-Manav Thakkar won the WTT Contender Lagos title in the women’s and men’s doubles event, respectively on Sunday.
Sreeja and Archana defeated compatriots Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 (11-9. 11-6, 12-10), while Harmeet and Manav triumphed against local favourites Azeez Solanke and Olajide Omotayo 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-8).
READ | Paris 2024: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to spearhead India in Olympic team debut
Sreeja and Archana Kamath won 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 12-10) against Asian Games bronze medallists Ayhika and Sutirtha in the semifinal and were pitted against Diya and Yashaswini, who claimed a 3-1 (14-12, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7) over China’s Sun Sinan and Ding in their semifinal.
India No. 2 Sreeja Akula, who is in the women’s singles final, will face China’s Ding Yijie, World No. 504. Yijie defeated Ayhika Mukherjee 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 11-2, 11-13, 11-4) to enter the final.
