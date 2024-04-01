MagazineBuy Print

Premier League refereeing not good enough, says Burnley manger Kompany

Kompany’s side was reduced to 10 men against Chelsea on Saturday, and the Belgian was shown a red card for protesting against a spot-kick decision.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 19:28 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is shown a red card by referee Darren England.
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is shown a red card by referee Darren England. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is shown a red card by referee Darren England. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Refereeing standards in the Premier League have dropped this season, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said on Monday, joining in widespread criticism of the officiating after a number of controversial decisions.

Kompany’s side was reduced to 10 men against Chelsea on Saturday, and the Belgian was shown a red card for protesting against a spot-kick decision.

The relegation-threatened club, 19th in the table with eight games left, drew 2-2 at Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“The frustration comes from that it’s a succession of mistakes, and it is always debatable,” Kompany told reporters.

ALSO READ: Premier League- Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp

“The effect is on points, and our season, I suppose all of that kind of gives you a feeling of being more angry, but when the next moment comes I have to do my best (to not react). I hope it doesn’t happen again this season.

“I keep saying what I think, I won’t shy away from it. I have said to the officials, that the refereeing has not been good enough this season. I have said that in a constructive way.

“Last year I said English refereeing was the best in the world, I felt there was always common sense being applied — this year, I have not felt like this.”

The former Manchester City captain said he had apologised to the officials after the Chelsea game.

ALSO READ: Emma Hayes slams ‘male aggression’ after clash with Arsenal coach as Chelsea’s quadruple bid ends

Burnley hosts 10th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

“All we’re asking is to have an opportunity, so if between now and the end of the season we have one opportunity, that’s enough for us,” Kompany said.

“We will just fight and work as hard as anyone to get that opportunity, but the next eight games don’t define the club.”

Related Topics

Premier League /

Burnley /

Vincent Kompany

