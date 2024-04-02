Abha vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch; Ronaldo looks to extend scoring streak

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Abha away in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on April 2 (April 3-12:30 AM IST).

Al Nassr is second in the table 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal, while Abha is 17th with 22 points, battling relegation.

Al Nassr has left the woes of its AFC Champions League exit behind and has won its last two matches in the league. Ronaldo scored four goals across these two matches, scoring a hattrick in his side’s last game against Al Tai.

Abha on the other hand will be looking to pull itself out of the relegation zone after drawing with Al-Riyadh in its previous match.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Ospina, Yahya, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles, Otavio, Brozovic, Ghareeb, Al-Najei, Mane, Ronaldo

Abha: Tatarusanu, Jumayah, Noguera, Tisserand, Zubaidi, Kamano, Sahafi, Qahtani, Shammry, Krychowiak, Abdu

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO