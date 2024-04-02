MagazineBuy Print

Abha vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch; Ronaldo looks to extend scoring streak

All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Abha to be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 07:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick in Al Nassr’s last match against Al Tai.
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick in Al Nassr’s last match against Al Tai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick in Al Nassr’s last match against Al Tai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Abha away in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on April 2 (April 3-12:30 AM IST).

Al Nassr is second in the table 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal, while Abha is 17th with 22 points, battling relegation.

Al Nassr has left the woes of its AFC Champions League exit behind and has won its last two matches in the league. Ronaldo scored four goals across these two matches, scoring a hattrick in his side’s last game against Al Tai.

Abha on the other hand will be looking to pull itself out of the relegation zone after drawing with Al-Riyadh in its previous match.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Ospina, Yahya, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles, Otavio, Brozovic, Ghareeb, Al-Najei, Mane, Ronaldo

Abha: Tatarusanu, Jumayah, Noguera, Tisserand, Zubaidi, Kamano, Sahafi, Qahtani, Shammry, Krychowiak, Abdu

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Abha happening?
The Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al Nassr will take place at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 3 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.
Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Abha?
The Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al Nassr can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

