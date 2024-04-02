MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Mauricio’s twin strike helps Odisha beat Punjab 3-1

Odisha FC, who remained unbeaten at home, moved to second in the table, while Punjab FC remained in eighth, still in contention for the final playoff spot.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 23:00 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Diego Mauricio scored twice for Odisha FC, while Isak Ralte scored the third goal.
Diego Mauricio scored twice for Odisha FC, while Isak Ralte scored the third goal. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Diego Mauricio scored twice for Odisha FC, while Isak Ralte scored the third goal. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Odisha FC scored twice in the second half to overcome a fighting Punjab FC 3-1 in an Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

Diego Mauricio scored twice for the hosts, while Isak Ralte scored the third goal. Madih Talal scored the only goal for the away side.

Odisha FC, who remained unbeaten at home, moved to second in the table, while Punjab FC remained in eighth, still in contention for the final playoff spot.

Odisha took the lead with Diego Mauricio leaping ahead of Dimitrios Chatziiasias from a Jerry Lalrinzuala cross and planting a header past the diving goalkeeper.

Punjab were not behind for long as it found the equalizer just four minutes later.

Left-back Mohammed Salah pounced on a loose ball from Ahmed Jahouh and found Madih Talal. The Frenchman drove ahead and hit a perfect shot which found the bottom corner for his fifth goal of the season.

Punjab Coach Staikos Vergetis received a yellow card for dissent with the match officials just before halftime, which will see him suspended for the next match against Mohun Bagan.

ALSO READ | AIFF suspends ‘physical assault’ accused Deepak Sharma, president Chaubey assures safe environment for girls

The home side controlled the next phase of the match, increasing the tempo and testing the Punjab side.

Odisha took the lead after a couple of quick passes in the right wing found Amey Ranawade whose cut back was expertly finished by Isak Ralte.

Odisha was awarded a penalty in the 67th minute. Suresh Meitei kicked Mourtada Fall inside the box and the resultant penalty was converted by Mauricio who had to take it twice after the first attempt was chalked off for a penalty box infringement by an Odisha player.

With a two-goal lead, Odisha put in a professional display passing the ball around and not allowing Punjab any chance to come back into the game.

Punjab FC will next face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in its penultimate match in Delhi on April 6.

