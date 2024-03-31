ISL 2023-24 Points Table: Mumbai City FC on top; Odisha climbs to third; fight on for sixth place

As we move to the business end of 2023-24 Indian Super League season, the race for the Shield and Play-offs spots heat up.

Mumbai City FC is leading the table at the moment, but it’s tight at the top with the fourth-place side, FC Goa just five points behind.

When it comes to play-offs, it seems like the top-five has been confirmed and just one-spot is up for grabs.

Bengaluru FC is leading the race with 22 points, but Punjab FC, Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United is breathing down its neck. Even East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC is in reach being just four points behind the sixth-placed spot.