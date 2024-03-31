MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Points Table: Mumbai City FC on top; Odisha climbs to third; fight on for sixth place

Mumbai City FC is leading the table at the moment, but it’s tight at the top with the fourth-place side, FC Goa just five points behind.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 17:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring in the Indian Super League against Northeast United FC
Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring in the Indian Super League against Northeast United FC | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring in the Indian Super League against Northeast United FC | Photo Credit: PTI

As we move to the business end of 2023-24 Indian Super League season, the race for the Shield and Play-offs spots heat up.

Mumbai City FC is leading the table at the moment, but it’s tight at the top with the fourth-place side, FC Goa just five points behind.

When it comes to play-offs, it seems like the top-five has been confirmed and just one-spot is up for grabs.

Bengaluru FC is leading the race with 22 points, but Punjab FC, Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United is breathing down its neck. Even East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC is in reach being just four points behind the sixth-placed spot.

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Mumbai City FC 19 12 5 2 36 16 20 41
2 Mohun Bagan SG 18 12 3 3 38 22 16 39
3 Odisha FC 19 10 6 3 31 17 14 36
4 FC Goa 19 10 6 3 28 18 10 36
5 Kerala Blasters 19 9 3 7 27 24 3 30
6 Bengaluru FC 20 5 7 8 19 28 -9 22
7 Jamshedpur FC 20 5 6 9 24 27 -3 21
8 Punjab FC 19 5 6 8 23 30 -7 21
9 NorthEast United 19 4 8 7 24 32 -8 20
10 East Bengal 19 4 6 9 20 22 -2 18
11 Chennaiyin FC 18 5 3 10 18 28 -10 18
12 Hyderabad FC* 19 1 5 13 9 33 -24 8

