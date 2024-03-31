MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Mohit Sharma jumps to second; Mustafizur continues on top

IPL 2024, Purple Cap standings: Here is the list of top wicket-takers of the season after GT vs SRH match.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 19:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar.
Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma jumped to second in the Purple Cap race after his three-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Indian bowler is only behind Chennai Super Kings’ Mustafizur Rahman due to marginal difference in economy rate.

KKR’s Harshit Rana occupies the third rung. SRH skipper Pat Cummins is fourth while Punjab Kings’ Kagiso Rabada is fifth.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Mustafizur Rahman CSK 2 6 7.37 9.83 4/29
Mohit Sharma GT 3 6 7.75 15.50 3/25
Harshit Rana KKR 2 5 9.00 14.4 3/33
Pat Cummins SRH 3 4 7.91 23.75 2/35
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 3 4 8.08 24.25 2/23

(Updated after GT vs SRH match on March 31)

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Mustafizur Rahman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, Pant opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Shaw comes in, injured Kuldeep out
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans thrashes Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets for second win of season
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Mohit Sharma jumps to second; Mustafizur continues on top
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Shaw replaces Kuldeep in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. “Success is not a one-off event,” Abhinav Bindra says during a session with national shooting squad ahead of Olympic selection trials
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Mohit Sharma jumps to second; Mustafizur continues on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Kohli continues to lead; Klaasen second
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans enters top-four with win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, Pant opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Shaw comes in, injured Kuldeep out
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Shaw replaces Kuldeep in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, Pant opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Shaw comes in, injured Kuldeep out
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans thrashes Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets for second win of season
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Mohit Sharma jumps to second; Mustafizur continues on top
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Shaw replaces Kuldeep in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. “Success is not a one-off event,” Abhinav Bindra says during a session with national shooting squad ahead of Olympic selection trials
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment