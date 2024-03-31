IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Mohit Sharma jumps to second; Mustafizur continues on top

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma jumped to second in the Purple Cap race after his three-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
The Indian bowler is only behind Chennai Super Kings’ Mustafizur Rahman due to marginal difference in economy rate.
KKR’s Harshit Rana occupies the third rung. SRH skipper Pat Cummins is fourth while Punjab Kings’ Kagiso Rabada is fifth.
Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|2
|6
|7.37
|9.83
|4/29
|Mohit Sharma
|GT
|3
|6
|7.75
|15.50
|3/25
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|2
|5
|9.00
|14.4
|3/33
|Pat Cummins
|SRH
|3
|4
|7.91
|23.75
|2/35
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|3
|4
|8.08
|24.25
|2/23
(Updated after GT vs SRH match on March 31)
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
