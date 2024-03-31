IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Mohit Sharma jumps to second; Mustafizur continues on top

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma jumped to second in the Purple Cap race after his three-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Indian bowler is only behind Chennai Super Kings’ Mustafizur Rahman due to marginal difference in economy rate.

KKR’s Harshit Rana occupies the third rung. SRH skipper Pat Cummins is fourth while Punjab Kings’ Kagiso Rabada is fifth.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Mustafizur Rahman CSK 2 6 7.37 9.83 4/29 Mohit Sharma GT 3 6 7.75 15.50 3/25 Harshit Rana KKR 2 5 9.00 14.4 3/33 Pat Cummins SRH 3 4 7.91 23.75 2/35 Kagiso Rabada PBKS 3 4 8.08 24.25 2/23

(Updated after GT vs SRH match on March 31)

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST