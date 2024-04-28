CSK vs SRH: Daryl Mitchell equals record of taking most catches in an IPL innings

Chennai Super Kings’ Daryl Mitchell on Sunday took five to equal the record of pouching the most catches in one Indian Premier League innings.

In the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Mitchell successfully saw the back of openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, before also helping dismiss Heinrich Klaasen, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pat Cummins.

The New Zealander is only the second non-wicketkeeper to achieve this feat after Mohammad Nabi, who accomplished the same in SRH’s colours in 2021 against Mumbai Indians.

Kumar Sangakkara, while sporting the gloves, had done it for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2011 in a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru).