CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024: Gaikwad’s 98 sets up Chennai Super Kings’ 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ruturaj Gaikwad might have missed out on a well-deserved second consecutive ton, but the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper regaled the sell-out crowd with a scintillating 98 (54b, 10x4, 3x6) to set up a commanding 78-run win for his side over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

The skipper was well supported by Daryl Mitchell (52, 32b, 7x4, 1x6), who finally found form as they combined to forge a 107-run stand for the second wicket. Later, Shivam Dube (39 n.o., 20b, 1x4, 4x6) gave the innings the final flourish as Super Kings posted 212 for three.

CSK vs SRH highlights

In reply, Sunrisers’ chase stuttered from the beginning after Tushar Deshpande’s triple strike (three for 23) in the PowerPlay. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma picked the pacer for two sixes off his first three balls, but Deshpande came back strongly to remove Head and Anmolpreet Singh off successive deliveries. In the next over, the pacer removed Abhishek, caught by Mitchell at deep point, to rattle the visitors.

During the middle overs, Ravindra Jadeja squeezed the runs dry with a miserly spell (one for 22). When Matheesha Pathirana pegged Aiden Markram’s middle-stump back with a searing yorker in the 11th over, SRH slumped to 85 for five from which it could never recover and was bowled out for 134.

Showing the way

Earlier, Ruturaj set CSK on course with his majestic knock after his side was asked to take the first strike on a pitch where the ball was not coming onto the bat.

Whether giving himself room to smash left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed inside-out or, slicing Bhuvneshwar Kumar behind point, or sending a copybook cover drive to the ropes, Ruturaj easily peppered the off-side fence.

At the other end, Mitchell slowly found his bearings and struck to his strength of going down the ground, with success — the best shot being a lofted six off Cummins over long-off as he got his maiden half-century.

Taking charge

Even as Ruturaj was tiring as he neared his century, Dube took the baton from his captain and smashed T. Natarajan for a couple of sixes to get going. The duo added 74 for the third wicket to help CSK post a fighting total, which proved more than enough.