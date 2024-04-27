Madrid Open 2024: Tsitsipas ousted by qualifier Monteiro, Swiatek coasts into last 16

Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a surprise second-round exit at the hands of world number 118 Thiago Monteiro in Madrid on Saturday, while Iga Swiatek cruised into the last 16 on a rainy day at the Caja Magica.

Tsitsipas, who arrived in the Spanish capital with only one defeat on clay this term, lost 6-4, 6-4 to the Brazilian qualifier in just over 90 minutes.

The Greek world number seven had a first-round bye and came into the tournament on the back of a third title triumph in Monte Carlo and a runner-up showing in Barcelona in the previous two weeks.

But the left-handed Monteiro looked more comfortable on court, benefitting from having already won three matches this week, through qualifying and the main draw.

Monteiro, 29, landed a stunning 89 per cent of his first serves in throughout the clash with Tsitsipas, who saved three match points in the last two games but yielded on the fourth, to gift his opponent a milestone victory.

“For sure this is one of the biggest wins of my career,” said Monteiro, who is through to the third round at a Masters 1000 event for the first time.

“I knew it was a really tough match but I tried to believe in myself the whole time. I was feeling good on the court, I like to play on clay in altitude,” he said.

Over on Manolo Santana stadium, last year’s finalist Swiatek eased past Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-1 to book a fourth-round meeting with home favourite Sara Sorribes Tormo or ex-world number one Victoria Azarenka.

Play started with the roof closed due to wet conditions but that had no effect on Swiatek, who leapt to a 4-0 lead inside 22 minutes.

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates a point against Sorana Cirstea of Romania during the Women’s Singles fourth-round match of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The top seed got broken while serving for the opening set at 5-0 but that only delayed the inevitable as she struck right back to close out the set on the 40-minute mark.

The second set followed a similar pattern and Swiatek wrapped up the victory with a service winner, losing just two games in the one-hour 17-minute clash.

“For sure the weather is different than last year but still I know how to play in these kinds of conditions. I feel really comfortable,” said Swiatek, who is seeking a third WTA 1000 crown of the season this week.