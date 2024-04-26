MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Defending champion Sabalenka struggles through in Madrid Open

Sabalenka wrapped up her narrow victory over the world number 48 by smashing down an ace and will face Katie Boulter or Robin Montgomery in the third round.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 19:12 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Poland’s Magda Linette during the 2024 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at Caja Magica in Madrid on April 26, 2024.
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Poland’s Magda Linette during the 2024 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at Caja Magica in Madrid on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Poland’s Magda Linette during the 2024 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at Caja Magica in Madrid on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka battled past Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday to reach the third round.

The Australian Open winner has been in poor form since then, and her Polish opponent fought well in the two-hour nine-minute contest.

Big-hitter Sabalenka ranked second in the world, started well with a decisive break in the third game.

However, Linette forced the Belarusian to scramble in the second set, breaking to love and then consolidating for a 4-1 lead.

The 32-year-old Pole carved out three break points in the sixth game, but although she could not take them, eventually steered the match to a deciding third set.

ALSO READ: Nadal wishes he could play long enough for his son to remember him on court

Two-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka saved two break points in the first game and another in the seventh to stay on serve.

The 25-year-old then opened up a break point of her own, only her fifth of the match, converting it with a fortunate net cord for a 5-3 lead.

Sabalenka wrapped up her narrow victory over the world number 48 by smashing down an ace and will face Katie Boulter or Robin Montgomery in the third round.

Earlier Elena Rybakina eased past Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-3.

The Kazakhstani ranked fourth in the world, continued her good form after triumphing in Stuttgart last week.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion has three titles in the bag this season and is shaping up nicely for Roland Garros.

ALSO READ: Madrid Open 2024- Swiatek enters third round

Italian Bronzetti, strong on clay, broke at the start of the second set but was swiftly overpowered.

Rybakina faces a potential rematch of the Stuttgart final in the third round if Marta Kostyuk defeats Mayar Sherif later Friday.

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva came from a set and a breakdown to defeat Czech Linda Noskova 4-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The 16-year-old reached the third round in Madrid for the second year running by ousting her 19-year-old opponent, seeded 29th.

Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka /

Madrid Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins the toss and opts to bowl first, Starc out of Kolkata squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Defending champion Sabalenka struggles through in Madrid Open
    AFP
  3. Indian team for T20 World Cup: Who will keep wickets, can Dube pip Hardik, Kuldeep or Chahal?
    Shayan Acharya,Vijay Lokapally
  4. KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs PBKS Toss updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, to bowl first against Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Defending champion Sabalenka struggles through in Madrid Open
    AFP
  2. Nadal wishes he could play long enough for his son to remember him on court
    Reuters
  3. Madrid Open 2024: Swiatek enters third round
    AFP
  4. Madrid Open 2024: Nadal beats teenager Blanch in straight sets, faces De Minaur in second round
    Reuters
  5. Madrid Open: Osaka stumbles against Samsonova, Gauff sails through
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins the toss and opts to bowl first, Starc out of Kolkata squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Defending champion Sabalenka struggles through in Madrid Open
    AFP
  3. Indian team for T20 World Cup: Who will keep wickets, can Dube pip Hardik, Kuldeep or Chahal?
    Shayan Acharya,Vijay Lokapally
  4. KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs PBKS Toss updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, to bowl first against Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment