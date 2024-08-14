MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Conor McGregor won’t return to UFC until at least 2025, says Dana White 

McGregor sustained a broken leg during a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and has not fought since.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 12:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
McGregor was the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously.
McGregor was the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

McGregor was the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor won’t make his anticipated return to the Octagon for at least four more months, UFC president Dana White said on Tuesday.

McGregor (22-6), who has been sidelined for more than three years, was to take on lightweight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 earlier this summer, but McGregor sustained a broken toe a few weeks before the date.

“We talked. We talked. We didn’t meet up but we talked, and yeah, (McGregor) wants to fight. So we’ll figure it out. (But) not this year. He won’t fight this year,” White said Tuesday.

McGregor had been adamant that he would re-enter the Octagon this year, and Chandler (23-8) expressed optimism that the two would meet at UFC 310 in Las Vegas in mid-December.

That possibility appeared unlikely when McGregor was seen on videos partying in different venues.

McGregor, who was the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously when he won the featherweight and lightweight crowns, sustained a broken leg during a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and has not fought since.

Related Topics

Conor McGregor /

UFC /

Dana White

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Conor McGregor won’t return to UFC until at least 2025, says Dana White 
    Reuters
  2. FedEx Cup: Xander Schauffele enters playoffs tapping into ‘dog’ mentality
    Reuters
  3. Duplantis vs Warholm: World record holders to compete in 100-metre sprint race
    Team Sportstar
  4. NCAA rules prohibit under-18 champion Matthew Forbes from collecting $100,000 prize money at US Open
    AP
  5. Carlo Ancelotti tight-lipped on Kylian Mbappe’s role in Real Madrid’s Super Cup tie against Atalanta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Conor McGregor won’t return to UFC until at least 2025, says Dana White 
    Reuters
  2. Registrations open for Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 19
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 13: Mother International School of Ranchi wins U-17 girls Subroto Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Coimbatore Open: Harshjeet Singh Sethie sets sight on defending title
    Rayan Rozario
  5. Scholarship for Next Gen Indian Athletes launched at Loughborough University
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Conor McGregor won’t return to UFC until at least 2025, says Dana White 
    Reuters
  2. FedEx Cup: Xander Schauffele enters playoffs tapping into ‘dog’ mentality
    Reuters
  3. Duplantis vs Warholm: World record holders to compete in 100-metre sprint race
    Team Sportstar
  4. NCAA rules prohibit under-18 champion Matthew Forbes from collecting $100,000 prize money at US Open
    AP
  5. Carlo Ancelotti tight-lipped on Kylian Mbappe’s role in Real Madrid’s Super Cup tie against Atalanta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment