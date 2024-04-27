Mumbai Indians pacer Luke Wood registered an unwanted record against Delhi Capitals during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
The left-armer conceded 68 runs in his four overs to set the record for the most number of runs conceded in a match by a Mumbai Indians bowler in IPL history.
The unenviable record was previously held by South African Kwena Maphaka, who had gone for 66 runs in four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in this edition of the IPL.
The English pacer had joined the franchise as a replacement for the injured Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff.
Most runs conceded by a bowler for Mumbai Indians
- 68 runs in 4 overs - Luke Wood - vs Delhi Capitals - New Delhi, 2024
- 66 runs in 4 overs - Kwena Maphaka - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Hyderabad, 2024
- 58 runs in 4 overs - Lasith Malinga - vs Kings XI Punjab - Indore, 2017
- 57 runs in 4 overs - Daniel Sams - vs Delhi Capitals - Brabourne, 2022
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Stubbs, Fraser-McGurk star as Delhi Capitals posts 257/4 in 20 overs vs Mumbai Indians
- Madrid Open 2024: Tsitsipas ousted by qualifier Monteiro, Swiatek coasts into last 16
- Most runs conceded by Mumbai Indians bowler in IPL history: Luke Wood registers unwanted record against Delhi Capitals
- Delhi Capitals smashes its highest score record during IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians
- ISL: Revisiting the iconic semifinal clashes
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE