Mumbai Indians pacer Luke Wood registered an unwanted record against Delhi Capitals during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The left-armer conceded 68 runs in his four overs to set the record for the most number of runs conceded in a match by a Mumbai Indians bowler in IPL history.

The unenviable record was previously held by South African Kwena Maphaka, who had gone for 66 runs in four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in this edition of the IPL.

The English pacer had joined the franchise as a replacement for the injured Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff.

Most runs conceded by a bowler for Mumbai Indians

68 runs in 4 overs - Luke Wood - vs Delhi Capitals - New Delhi, 2024 66 runs in 4 overs - Kwena Maphaka - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Hyderabad, 2024 58 runs in 4 overs - Lasith Malinga - vs Kings XI Punjab - Indore, 2017 57 runs in 4 overs - Daniel Sams - vs Delhi Capitals - Brabourne, 2022