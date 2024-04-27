  1. 68 runs in 4 overs - Luke Wood - vs Delhi Capitals - New Delhi, 2024
  2. 66 runs in 4 overs - Kwena Maphaka - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Hyderabad, 2024
  3. 58 runs in 4 overs - Lasith Malinga - vs Kings XI Punjab - Indore, 2017
  4. 57 runs in 4 overs - Daniel Sams - vs Delhi Capitals - Brabourne, 2022