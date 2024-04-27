  1. 257/4 in 20 overs vs Mumbai Indians, New Delhi - 2024
  2. 231/4 in 20 overs vs Kings XI Punjab, New Delhi - 2011
  3. 228/4 in 20 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah - 2020
  4. 224/4 in 20 overs vs Gujarat Titans, New Delhi - 2024
  5. 219/4 in 20 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders, New Delhi - 2018