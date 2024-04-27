Delhi Capitals notched up its highest team score in Indian Premier League (IPL) history during its match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The Delhi franchise’s previous highest total was 231 for four against Kings XI Punjab in 2011. The team was then known as Delhi Daredevils.

On Saturday, DC put on 257 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk set the tone with a blistering 27-ball 84 at the top of the order. Shai Hope’s 17-ball 41 and Tristan Stubbs’ unbeaten 25-ball 48 at the back end also contributed to Delhi’s mammoth total.

Delhi’s batters hit a total of 17 sixes in the innings on Saturday, the second-most by the franchise in a single match. Its best is 20 sixes, which came in a successful 209-run chase against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions back in 2017.

Highest totals for Delhi Capitals in IPL