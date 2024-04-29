MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer completes 3000 runs in IPL during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match

The Mumbai batter reached the milestone in his 110th innings, scoring at an average of 31.85 and strike rate of 126.11 with 20 half centuries to his name.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 22:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings’ in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings’ in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings’ in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: AP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer completes 3000 runs in IPL during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Inconsistent Super Giants get Mayank boost against fizzled out Mumbai Indians
    Abhishek Saini
  3. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey praises “smart batter” Ruturaj, lauds his ability to soak pressure
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. IPL 2024: ‘Mayank Yadav is fit’ ahead of Lucknow Super Giants’ match against Mumbai Indians
    Abhishek Saini
  5. IPL 2024: Conceding 40 runs in four overs is the new normal, says Siraj
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: KKR 121/3 (12); Axar removes Salt after fifty; KKR close in 154-run target
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer completes 3000 runs in IPL during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  3. What is Premier League’s reportedly new spending cap and how is Man City involved?
    AFP
  4. Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal Highlights: Gunners win North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I: Preview, When and where to watch Bangladesh Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment