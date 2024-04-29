KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer completes 3000 runs in IPL during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer completed 3000 runs in the IPL during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Monday.
The Mumbai batter reached the milestone in his 110th innings, scoring at an average of 31.85 and strike rate of 126.11 with 20 half centuries to his name.
More to follow...
