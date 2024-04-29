ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City beats FC Goa to set up Indian Super League final against Mohun Bagan SG

Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa 2-0 (5-2 on aggregate) in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 semifinal at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.
MCFC, which was already ahead by a goal on aggregate, sealed the tie after forwards Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte found the net in the 69th minute and 83rd minute, respectively.
FCG started the game aggressively, pushing its players high up while MCFC seemed happy to sit back deep and operate solely on counter-attacks.
Although FCG dominated the first half, it was MCFC that came close to scoring but was stopped by the goalpost twice, once off Tiri – in the 22nd minute – and the second time off Chhangte in the 34th minute.
FCG kept pushing along the wings, through Noah Sadaoui and Udanta Singh, but it failed to penetrate the box and create good chances on goal.
And in the 69th minute, Mumbai drew first blood. Yoell Van Nieff’s corner kick was met by Rahul Bheke’s header, and although it was stopped by the keeper, Diaz tapped it in on the rebound.
Fourteen minutes later, FCG lost possession in the midfield as MCFC’s Vikram Partap Singh launched a counter on the left flank, setting up Chhangte, who dribbled past the keeper and struck into an empty net.
MCFC will travel to Kolkata, looking to avenge its Shield defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in the final on May 4 at the Salt Lake stadium.
