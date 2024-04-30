LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav returns as Lucknow Super Giants hosts Mumbai Indians

- April 30, 2024 17:09H2H: LSG has upper hand over MI
Matches played: 4
Lucknow Super Giants won: 3
Mumbai Indians won: 1
- April 30, 2024 16:47LSG vs MI - Match preview
Clinging onto its playoff chances by a thread and fast running out of time, Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope its season turnaround can begin with the Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Read Abhishek Saini’s preview here
- April 30, 2024 16:03India’s T20 World Cup squad has been announced - LSG skipper Rahul misses out, Kohli, Pant, Samson in
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad while K.L. Rahul has missed the cut.
- April 30, 2024 15:42It’s the HITMAN’s birthday!
- April 30, 2024 15:32Hello and welcome to live coverage of LSG vs MI
Lucknow Super Giants hosts Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today. The IPL 2024 fixture will be telecast on Star Sports Network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app
