Live

LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav returns as Lucknow Super Giants hosts Mumbai Indians

LSG vs MI: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

Updated : Apr 30, 2024 17:23 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to the live coverage of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Stadium on April 30.

  • April 30, 2024 17:09
    H2H: LSG has upper hand over MI

    Matches played: 4

    Lucknow Super Giants won: 3

    Mumbai Indians won: 1

  • April 30, 2024 16:47
    LSG vs MI - Match preview

    Clinging onto its playoff chances by a thread and fast running out of time, Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope its season turnaround can begin with the Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Read Abhishek Saini’s preview here

  • April 30, 2024 16:03
    India’s T20 World Cup squad has been announced - LSG skipper Rahul misses out, Kohli, Pant, Samson in

    Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad while K.L. Rahul has missed the cut.

  • April 30, 2024 15:42
    It’s the HITMAN’s birthday!
  • April 30, 2024 15:32
    Hello and welcome to live coverage of LSG vs MI

    Lucknow Super Giants hosts Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today. The IPL 2024 fixture will be telecast on Star Sports Network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app

