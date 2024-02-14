MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Mumbai City FC beats East Bengal via Guarrotxena’s debut goal

Iker Guarrotxena made his first start for Mumbai City memorable as he found the target in the 24th minute to see the Islanders take the deserving lead and preserve it till the end.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 20:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media/Sports18

Mumbai City FC returned to winning ways as it downed host East Bengal by a solitary goal in a matchweek 15 fixture of the ISL-10, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

Iker Guarrotxena made his first start for MCFC memorable as he found the target in the 24th minute to see the Islanders take the deserving lead and preserve it till the end.

The visitor dominated the opening session with 71 per cent ball possession and made a creditable 41 incursions in the attacking third. Despite having control over midfield and making attacks at will, MCFC failed to convert the advantage into goals and had to be satisfied with one that Guarrotxena managed to tap home.

