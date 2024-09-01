MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Sublime Swiatek sprints to fourth round after beating Pavlyuchenkova

Swiatek took the momentum into the second set, where she dropped only three of her first-serve points and put up just one unforced error, breaking Pavlyuchenkova in the third and fifth games.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 08:26 IST , New York

Reuters
Iga Swiatek reacts after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Iga Swiatek reacts after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Iga Swiatek reacts after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland’s world number one Iga Swiatek swatted aside 25th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-2 with a near-flawless performance to reach the round of 16 for a fourth straight year at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The 2022 champion never faced a break and made few mistakes as she marched through the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, pumping her fist after her opponent sent a return past the baseline on match point. She next plays Liudmila Samsonova.

“I just wanted to kind of focus on myself,” said Swiatek.

“For sure she’s a great player and she’s really powerful so you have to be ready for the first couple of shots to be really fast,” she added.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner swats aside Christopher O’Connell to reach fourth round

Pavlyuchenkova helped the three-times Roland Garros winner to the break in the first game with a pair of unforced errors on the final two points and Swiatek served to love in the 10th game.

Swiatek took the momentum into the second set, where she dropped only three of her first-serve points and put up just one unforced error, breaking Pavlyuchenkova in the third and fifth games. 

Iga Swiatek /

US Open 2024 /

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland hat-trick earns Manchester City 3-1 win against West Ham United
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Sublime Swiatek sprints to fourth round after beating Pavlyuchenkova
    Reuters
  3. CHI 1-4 MIA Highlights; Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez scores twice as Inter Miami beats Chicago Fire 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner swats aside Christopher O’Connell to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Intercontinental Cup preview: India team news, likely lineup, squad update, formation and dates
    Aneesh Dey
  1. US Open 2024: Sublime Swiatek sprints to fourth round after beating Pavlyuchenkova
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner swats aside Christopher O’Connell to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  3. US Open: Paolini joins Gauff as the only women to reach fourth round at every Slam in 2024
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Pegula breezes past Bouzas Maneiro and into fourth round
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka shrugs off late start to battle past Ekaterina Alexandrova
    Reuters
