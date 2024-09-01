CHI 1-4 MIA Highlights; Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez scores twice as Inter Miami beats Chicago Fire 4-1

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer match played at the Soldier Field Stadium.
LINEUPS
Chicago Fire: Chris Brady (GK), Andrew Gutman, Rafael Czichos, Tobias Salquist, Arnaud Souquet. Federico Navarro, Gaston Giménez, Chris Mueller, Maren Haile-Selassie, Brian Gutierrez, Hugo Cuypers
Inter Miami: Drake Callender, Hector David Martinez, Sergio Busquets, Ian Fray, Jordi Alba, Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, Marcelo Weigandt, Diego Gomez, Luis Suarez, Julian Gressel
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs St. Louis match LIVE in India?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire FC will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live-streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
You can follow the live commentary and scores on the Sportstar website.
