MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CHI 1-4 MIA Highlights; Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez scores twice as Inter Miami beats Chicago Fire 4-1

CHI vs MIA: Catch the highlights from the Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer match played at the Soldier Field Stadium.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 07:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) controls the ball against Chicago Fire FC defender Tobias Salquist (14) in the second half at Soldier Field.
Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) controls the ball against Chicago Fire FC defender Tobias Salquist (14) in the second half at Soldier Field. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez (9) controls the ball against Chicago Fire FC defender Tobias Salquist (14) in the second half at Soldier Field. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer match played at the Soldier Field Stadium.

LINEUPS

Chicago Fire: Chris Brady (GK), Andrew Gutman, Rafael Czichos, Tobias Salquist, Arnaud Souquet. Federico Navarro, Gaston Giménez, Chris Mueller, Maren Haile-Selassie, Brian Gutierrez, Hugo Cuypers

Inter Miami: Drake Callender, Hector David Martinez, Sergio Busquets, Ian Fray, Jordi Alba, Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, Marcelo Weigandt, Diego Gomez, Luis Suarez, Julian Gressel

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs St. Louis match LIVE in India?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire FC will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live-streamed on  Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

You can follow the live commentary and scores on the  Sportstar website.

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Chicago Fire /

Major League Soccer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CHI 1-4 MIA Highlights; Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez scores twice as Inter Miami beats Chicago Fire 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner swats aside Christopher O’Connell to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland hat-trick earns Manchester City 3-1 win against West Ham United
    Reuters
  4. Intercontinental Cup preview: India team news, likely lineup, squad update, formation and dates
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. CHI 1-4 MIA Highlights; Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez scores twice as Inter Miami beats Chicago Fire 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Intercontinental Cup preview: India team news, likely lineup, squad update, formation and dates
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Osimhen left out of Napoli squad for season after transfer talks break down
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Dortmund held at Bremen, Stuttgart remains winless
    AFP
  5. La Liga: Ancelotti relaxed about Mbappe’s slow start at Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CHI 1-4 MIA Highlights; Major League Soccer: Luis Suarez scores twice as Inter Miami beats Chicago Fire 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner swats aside Christopher O’Connell to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland hat-trick earns Manchester City 3-1 win against West Ham United
    Reuters
  4. Intercontinental Cup preview: India team news, likely lineup, squad update, formation and dates
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment