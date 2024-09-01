MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland hat-trick earns Manchester City 3-1 win against West Ham United

Haaland followed up last week’s treble against Ipswich Town to record his seventh goal in three games this season and his 70th Premier League strike in 69 appearances.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 08:03 IST , London

Reuters
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores its third goal to complete a hat-trick against West Ham United.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores its third goal to complete a hat-trick against West Ham United. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scores its third goal to complete a hat-trick against West Ham United. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Erling Haaland’s second successive hat-trick propelled Manchester City to a 3-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday, maintaining its perfect start to the Premier League season.

The Norwegian striker missed an early chance but made no mistake with the second, calmly slotting past Alphonse Areola to put City ahead in the 10th minute after Bernardo Silva dispossessed Lucas Paqueta in midfield.

West Ham equalised against the run of play after 18 minutes, when Ruben Dias deflected Jarrod Bowen’s cross into his own net, before Haaland restored City’s lead on the half-hour mark, smashing a vicious shot beyond Areola from close range.

Haaland almost turned provider in the 38th minute, playing a lovely cushioned pass into the path of Rico Lewis but the full back blazed his shot over the bar.

Kevin De Bruyne nearly added a third just before the break as City threatened to extend its lead, but his free kick from the edge of the box skimmed the roof of the net.

ALSO READ | Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League: Arteta slams ’inconsistent’ refereeing after Rice red card in 1-1 draw

West Ham almost levelled shortly after halftime through a quick break as Mohammed Kudus hit the post, with the chance galvanising the home crowd and West Ham’s players.

But Haaland secured the win with another cool finish in the 83rd minute, charging on to Matheus Nunes’ through ball and lifting his shot over substitute keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The striker followed up last week’s treble against Ipswich Town to record his seventh goal in three games this season and his 70th Premier League strike in 69 appearances.

He nearly scored a fourth in the fifth minute of added time but Fabianski saved his shot from a tight angle before Ederson denied Crysencio Summerville a late consolation.

City has three wins from three to open up an early two-point lead over last season’s runners-up Arsenal, who drew 1-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

West Ham has three points from three games.

