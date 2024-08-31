MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 7-0 demolition of Valladolid

Barcelona will go to the international break on top of the standings on a perfect 12 points from four games, five ahead second-placed Villarreal and seven clear of bitter rival Real Madrid in fourth.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 23:22 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FC Barcelona’s Raphinha celebrates.
FC Barcelona’s Raphinha celebrates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FC Barcelona’s Raphinha celebrates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Forward Raphinha scored the first hat-trick of his career and delivered two assists to guide an imperious Barcelona to a 7-0 rout of Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Saturday.

Barcelona will go to the international break on top of the standings on a perfect 12 points from four games, five ahead second-placed Villarreal and seven clear of bitter rival Real Madrid in fourth, both of whom have a game in hand.

Facing a Valladolid who gave champion Real Madrid a tough game last weekend, Barcelona was ruthless and showed from the start why it has been Spain’s most impressive side this season under new manager Hansi Flick.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski gave the host a two-goal lead within four minutes with similar efforts from counter- attacks, controlling long balls by Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal before tidy finishes past the goalkeeper.

Jules Kounde extended the lead, striking a rebound from a corner in added time before the break and, after Lewandowski hit the post, Raphinha scored twice from close range to extend Barca’s lead.

The Brazil international continued his masterclass with an assist to new signing Dani Olmo who, after hitting the post twice and missing an absolute sitter from close-range, finally managed to score in the 82nd minute in his first start for Barca.

Substitute Ferran Torres completed the drubbing from another assist by Raphinha, who is second in the LaLiga top-scorer race with three goals, one behind Lewandowski.

Related Topics

Raphinha /

Barcelona /

Real Valladolid /

La-Liga /

Real Madrid /

Roberto Lewandowski /

Lamine Yamal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 7-0 demolition of Valladolid
    Reuters
  2. Indian Racing Festival: Speedbumps aside, optics live up to expectations ahead of main race day
    Kavita Menon
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Rubina Francis qualifies for women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. NorthEast United beats Mohun Bagan SG to win Durand Cup 2024
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 7-0 demolition of Valladolid
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There is no excuse for Real slow start to the season,’ says Ancellotti
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Girona thrashes Osasuna for first win of the season
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius Jr help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 draw against lowly Las Palmas
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico held to goalless home draw by Espanyol
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 7-0 demolition of Valladolid
    Reuters
  2. Indian Racing Festival: Speedbumps aside, optics live up to expectations ahead of main race day
    Kavita Menon
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Rubina Francis qualifies for women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. NorthEast United beats Mohun Bagan SG to win Durand Cup 2024
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment