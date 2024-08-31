Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 7-0 demolition of Valladolid

Forward Raphinha scored the first hat-trick of his career and delivered two assists to guide an imperious Barcelona to a 7-0 rout of Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Saturday.

Barcelona will go to the international break on top of the standings on a perfect 12 points from four games, five ahead second-placed Villarreal and seven clear of bitter rival Real Madrid in fourth, both of whom have a game in hand.

Facing a Valladolid who gave champion Real Madrid a tough game last weekend, Barcelona was ruthless and showed from the start why it has been Spain’s most impressive side this season under new manager Hansi Flick.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski gave the host a two-goal lead within four minutes with similar efforts from counter- attacks, controlling long balls by Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal before tidy finishes past the goalkeeper.

Jules Kounde extended the lead, striking a rebound from a corner in added time before the break and, after Lewandowski hit the post, Raphinha scored twice from close range to extend Barca’s lead.

The Brazil international continued his masterclass with an assist to new signing Dani Olmo who, after hitting the post twice and missing an absolute sitter from close-range, finally managed to score in the 82nd minute in his first start for Barca.

Substitute Ferran Torres completed the drubbing from another assist by Raphinha, who is second in the LaLiga top-scorer race with three goals, one behind Lewandowski.