ISL 2023-24: FC Goa finally beaten this season by Mohun Bagan courtesy of Petratos goal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant ended the 12-match-long unbeaten streak of FC Goa in Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 by inflicting a 1-0 loss upon the Gaurs at the Fatorda Stadium tonight.

A 75th minute winner by Dimitrios Petratos sealed the deal for the Mariners as it got a second consecutive victory under its belt and prevented Manolo Marquez & Co. from bridging the gap between league leader Odisha FC.

The home side teased the Mohun Bagan Super Giant as its personnel tested them from both set-pieces and open play in the first 20 minutes. Brandon Fernandes was at the forefront of it all, setting up deliveries for Carlos Martinez and Noah Sadaoui at different junctures.

Martinez was caught off side from a promising position in the fifth minute, and one of Brandon’s own efforts from long-range was on target but couldn’t get past Vishal Kaith soon afterwards. Petratos quickly turned the tables with a sharp turnaround as he switched the ball on his feet and attempted to curl in a shot from distance in the 21st minute. Thankfully for FC Goa, goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh dived full stretched on his left to keep the scores level.

The Mariners broke on the counter and a usually organised FC Goa backline seemed out of place, which Manvir Singh looked to capitalise upon by putting the ball past Arshdeep in the 74th minute. The goalkeeper, who had kept the most clean sheets in the league before this, made a hasty clearance that Petratos pounced upon and swirled over the custodian to bag the eventual winner of the contest.