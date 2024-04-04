GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2024: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye home win against Punjab Kings; toss at 7pm IST

- April 04, 2024 17:51GT, PBKS - What happened in their previous IPL matches?
While Gujarat Titans comes into the contest on the back of a convincing seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings will be licking its wounds after the team bore the brunt of Mayank Yadav’s searing pace in a 21-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants last week.
- April 04, 2024 17:34The Titans are soaking in the Punjabi flavour ahead of the clash
Need a playlist fix ahead of the game? Ashish Nehra and Co. have you covered
- April 04, 2024 17:32Live streaming and telecast details
The IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The fixture will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- April 04, 2024 17:11PBKS Predicted XI!
Bat 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.
Bowl 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
- April 04, 2024 17:10GT Predicted XI!
Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson.
Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.
- April 04, 2024 16:54THE SQUADS
GT - Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
PBKS - Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
- April 04, 2024 16:35Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Latest on Sportstar
- GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2024: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye home win against Punjab Kings; toss at 7pm IST
- Super Kings Academy launches two new centres in Guru Nanak College, Sri Ramachandra Medical College
- ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC to play East Bengal, Mohun Bagan behind closed doors
- GT vs PBKS Toss LIVE Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans’ Gill and Punjab Kings’ Dhawan to flip coin at 7 PM
- GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE