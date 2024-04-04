MagazineBuy Print

Live

GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2024: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye home win against Punjab Kings; toss at 7pm IST

GT vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday

Updated : Apr 04, 2024 17:51 IST

Team Sportstar

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Catch live score, updates and commentary from the IPL fixture between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. 

  • April 04, 2024 17:51
    GT, PBKS - What happened in their previous IPL matches?

    While Gujarat Titans comes into the contest on the back of a convincing seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings will be licking its wounds after the team bore the brunt of Mayank Yadav’s searing pace in a 21-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants last week.

  • April 04, 2024 17:34
    The Titans are soaking in the Punjabi flavour ahead of the clash

    Need a playlist fix ahead of the game? Ashish Nehra and Co. have you covered

  • April 04, 2024 17:32
    Live streaming and telecast details

    The IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The fixture will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • April 04, 2024 17:11
    PBKS Predicted XI!

    Bat 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

    Bowl 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

  • April 04, 2024 17:10
    GT Predicted XI!

    Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson. 

    Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma. 

  • April 04, 2024 16:55
    Match Preview:

    IPL 2024: Upbeat Gujarat Titans takes on worried Punjab Kings

    An upbeat Gujarat Titans will take on a worried Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

  • April 04, 2024 16:54
    THE SQUADS

    GT - Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

    PBKS - Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 

  • April 04, 2024 16:35
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
