MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info as Gujarat Titans takes on Punjab Kings in Match 17 of the IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 07:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In three games so far, Gujarat Titans has two wins and a loss, currently placed fifth in the standings.
In three games so far, Gujarat Titans has two wins and a loss, currently placed fifth in the standings. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

In three games so far, Gujarat Titans has two wins and a loss, currently placed fifth in the standings. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans will take on the Punjab Kings in Match 17 of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings will be played on April 4, 2024.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings start?

The IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match on April 4?

The IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Punjab Kings /

Gujarat Titans /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets — All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal: MIA 1-1 MON, Meza scores equaliser against Lionel Messi’s side after Ruiz sees red card
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal clash against Monterrey?
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Narine, Raghuvanshi and Vaibhav star as Kolkata beats Delhi by 106 runs
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets — All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Narine, Raghuvanshi and Vaibhav star as Kolkata beats Delhi by 106 runs
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders moves top with massive win over Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR puts on its highest ever IPL score, falls five runs short of SRH’s best ever mark
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets — All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal: MIA 1-1 MON, Meza scores equaliser against Lionel Messi’s side after Ruiz sees red card
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal clash against Monterrey?
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Narine, Raghuvanshi and Vaibhav star as Kolkata beats Delhi by 106 runs
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment