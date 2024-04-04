GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets — All you need to know

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 17 of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Take a look at the head-to-head, most runs, most wickets, and other interesting facts.
GT and PBKS have clashed only three times in the IPL so far with GT winning two times and PBKS winning one.
GT VS PBKS H2H RECORD
Highest Run-getter & wicket-taker
Most Runs
Most wickets
