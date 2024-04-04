MagazineBuy Print

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets — All you need to know

Take a look at the head-to-head, most runs, most wickets, and other interesting facts as the Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 07:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shikhar Dhawan’s showing with the bat will be key for Punjab Kings as it takes on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Shikhar Dhawan's showing with the bat will be key for Punjab Kings as it takes on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Shikhar Dhawan’s showing with the bat will be key for Punjab Kings as it takes on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 17 of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Take a look at the head-to-head, most runs, most wickets, and other interesting facts.

GT and PBKS have clashed only three times in the IPL so far with GT winning two times and PBKS winning one.

GT VS PBKS H2H RECORD
Played: 3
GT Won: 2
PBKS Won: 1
No Result: 0
Tie: 0

Highest Run-getter & wicket-taker

Most Runs
Shubman Gill: 172 runs
B Sai Sudarshan: 119 runs
Shikhar Dhawan: 105 runs
Most wickets
Kagiso Rabada: 7 wickets
Rashid Khan: 4 wickets
Mohammad Shami: 3 wickets

Related Topics

Gujarat Titans /

Punjab Kings /

IPL 2024 /

IPL

