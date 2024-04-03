Kolkata Knight Riders remained unbeaten and displaced Rajasthan Royals from the top of the IPL 2024 standings with a massive 106-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Delhi Capitals’ net run rate, meanwhile, took a massive hit as it sunk further in the rankings; from seventh Rishabh Pant’s side slipped to ninth.
Mumbai Indians, yet to win a game after playing three matches, remains at the bottom of the pile.
Here is the updated points table after the DC vs KKR match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.518
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+1.249
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.976
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.483
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.738
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+0.204
|7
|Punjab Kings
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.337
|8
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.876
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-1.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
*Updated after DC vs KKR match on April 3
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders moves top with massive win over Delhi Capitals
- DC vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2024: Narine, Raghuvanshi and Vaibhav star as Kolkata beats Delhi by 106 runs
- ISL 2023-24: East Bengal beats nine-man Kerala Blasters to keep playoff hopes alive
- KKR puts on its highest ever IPL score, falls five runs short of SRH’s best ever mark
- FIDE Candidates 2024: Why is Magnus Carlsen not playing?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE