IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders moves top with massive win over Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders remained unbeaten and displaced Rajasthan Royals from the top of the IPL 2024 standings with a massive 106-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals’ net run rate, meanwhile, took a massive hit as it sunk further in the rankings; from seventh Rishabh Pant’s side slipped to ninth.

Mumbai Indians, yet to win a game after playing three matches, remains at the bottom of the pile.

Here is the updated points table after the DC vs KKR match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 3 0 6 +2.518 2 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 6 +1.249 3 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 4 +0.976 4 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 4 +0.483 5 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 4 -0.738 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 +0.204 7 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337 8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 3 2 -0.876 9 Delhi Capitals 4 1 3 2 -1.347 10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

*Updated after DC vs KKR match on April 3