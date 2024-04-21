KKR vs RCB IPL 2024, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match today?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

High flying KKR will face a struggling RCB side, however, the history books suggest that this big game will have a lot of fireworks.

The last time both sides faced was in March in which KKR won by 7 wickets with 19 balls to spare.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played on April 21, 2024.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match on April 21?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.