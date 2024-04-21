MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs RCB IPL 2024, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match today?

IPL 2024: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 12:14 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

High flying KKR will face a struggling RCB side, however, the history books suggest that this big game will have a lot of fireworks.

The last time both sides faced was in March in which KKR won by 7 wickets with 19 balls to spare.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played on April 21, 2024.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match on April 21?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru visits Kolkata Knight Riders; Predicted XIs, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs RCB IPL 2024, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. How faith in the universe and self belief helped Asha Sobhana blaze her way to Team India
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. NBA roundup: Knicks rally for 1-0 series lead against 76ers; Nuggets edge past Lakers
    Reuters
  5. Trent Boult: We overcomplicate things by bowling too many types of deliveries in one over
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru visits Kolkata Knight Riders; Predicted XIs, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs RCB IPL 2024, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru visits Kolkata Knight Riders; Predicted XIs, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs RCB IPL 2024, Live streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. How faith in the universe and self belief helped Asha Sobhana blaze her way to Team India
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. NBA roundup: Knicks rally for 1-0 series lead against 76ers; Nuggets edge past Lakers
    Reuters
  5. Trent Boult: We overcomplicate things by bowling too many types of deliveries in one over
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment