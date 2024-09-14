Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women’s hockey team for the national coaching camp to be held from September 15 to October 9.

The camp will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru, marking the beginning of the team’s preparations for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, which will take place in Rajgir, Bihar from November 11 to 20.

The Indian women’s hockey team last competed in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season, having faced tough challenges in London and Antwerp against Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain. The team played under the leadership of captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur, and was guided by head coach Harendra Singh.

“The upcoming national women’s coaching camp is a crucial step in our preparations for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy,” said the head coach.

“This camp will allow us to refine our strategies, work on specific areas that need improvement, and build on the strengths we displayed during the FIH Pro League. With the Asian Champions Trophy being held in Rajgir for the first time, it is a unique opportunity for our team to perform at their best on home soil. We are focused on enhancing our skills, fitness, and teamwork, and this camp will lay the foundation for a successful tournament,” he added.