MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

HI names 33-member core probable group for national coaching camp ahead of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024

The camp will take place at the SAI facility in Bengaluru, marking the beginning of the team’s preparations for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, which will take place in Rajgir, Bihar from November 11 to 20.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 16:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Indian team to prepare for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy.
File Photo: Indian team to prepare for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Indian team to prepare for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women’s hockey team for the national coaching camp to be held from September 15 to October 9.

The camp will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru, marking the beginning of the team’s preparations for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, which will take place in Rajgir, Bihar from November 11 to 20.

The Indian women’s hockey team last competed in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season, having faced tough challenges in London and Antwerp against Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain. The team played under the leadership of captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur, and was guided by head coach Harendra Singh.

READ | IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India defeats Pakistan 2-1 to remain unbeaten

“The upcoming national women’s coaching camp is a crucial step in our preparations for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy,” said the head coach.

“This camp will allow us to refine our strategies, work on specific areas that need improvement, and build on the strengths we displayed during the FIH Pro League. With the Asian Champions Trophy being held in Rajgir for the first time, it is a unique opportunity for our team to perform at their best on home soil. We are focused on enhancing our skills, fitness, and teamwork, and this camp will lay the foundation for a successful tournament,” he added.

Indian Women’s hockey team camp list:
Goalkeepers
1 Savita
2 Bichu Devi Kharibam
3 Bansari Solanki
4 Madhuri Kindo
Defenders
5 Nikki Pradhan
6 Udita
7 Ishika Chaudhary
8 Monika
9 Ropni Kumari
10 Mahima Choudhary
11 Jyoti Chhatri
12 Preeti
Midfielders
13 Salima Tete
14 Marina Lalramnghaki
15 Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
16 Neha
17 Jyoti
18 Edula Jyoti
19 Baljeet Kaur
20 Manisha Chauhan
21 Akshata Abaso Dhekale
22 Ajmina Kujur
Forwards
23 Sunelita Toppo
24 Mumtaz Khan
25 Lalremsiami
26 Sangita Kumari
27 Deepika
28 Sharmila Devi
29 Navneet Kaur
30 Deepika Soreng
31 Preeti Dubey
32 Vandana Katariya
33 Rutuja Dadaso Pisal

Related Topics

Hockey India /

Sports Authority of India /

Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 LIVE, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC v CFC starting XI, Indian Super League real-time updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. HI names 33-member core probable group for national coaching camp ahead of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Southampton vs Man United, Premier League: SOU v MUN, Ten Hag hopes to turn the tide against the Saints
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 3: India D 25/1, needs 462 runs, India A 380/3D; India B 279/6 vs India C
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dodda Ganesh removed as Kenya coach less than one month after appointment
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. HI names 33-member core probable group for national coaching camp ahead of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India defeats Pakistan 2-1 to remain unbeaten
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet scores brace as IND defeat PAK 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India ready for high-voltage encounter against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 LIVE, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC v CFC starting XI, Indian Super League real-time updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. HI names 33-member core probable group for national coaching camp ahead of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Southampton vs Man United, Premier League: SOU v MUN, Ten Hag hopes to turn the tide against the Saints
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 3: India D 25/1, needs 462 runs, India A 380/3D; India B 279/6 vs India C
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dodda Ganesh removed as Kenya coach less than one month after appointment
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment