Indian sports wrap, April 21: Ajeetesh Sandhu shoots 5-under, finishes tied 14th

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Sunday, April 21. 

Published : Apr 21, 2024 15:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ajeetesh Sandhu of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Ajeetesh Sandhu of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ajeetesh Sandhu of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Ajeetesh Sandhu shot a fine 5-under 66 to finish tied 14th, the best among Indian golfers, on the final day of the US$1million Saudi Open here on Sunday.

It was a creditable finish for Sandhu who began the season on a medical exemption.

Other Indians in the field were: Shiv Kapur (67) on tied 37th and Gaganjeet Bhullar (71) on tied 49th, while rest of the eight Indians missed the cut.

- PTI

Aditi Tied-64 at Chevron Championship, Thai star Atthaya leads

Aditi Ashok was tied 64th among the 73 players who made the cut after the third round at the Chevron Championship here.

She had disappointing rounds of 75-71-73 to be 3-over 219 at the Par-73 Woodlands course, while the third round could not be completed as dangerous conditions suspended the round.

Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (69-67 and 3-under through 12 holes) was leading at 11-under, while Canada’s Brooke Henderson (71-71 and 8-under through 17 holes) was making the most of moving day with an 8-under round heading into her final hole.

Henderson was 10-under, as was Nelly Korda (68-69 and 3-under through 11 holes in the third round).

- PTI

